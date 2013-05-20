Reliance Engineering Finds Inventory Solution with MISys Manufacturing Software

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Reliance Engineering was challenged with tracking inventory, inventory valuation, and a lack of production scheduling capabilities. Before Misys Manufacturing, the company was managing inventory issues manually.



Reliance Engineering found MISys was unique in the ability to know inventory valuation at any time. Purchasing, receiving, moving, issuing, and completing production all puts the inventory in the right place.



Reliance Engineering, Built-Rite Tool Die and LSR Engineering is an integrated Plastics Technology Company with expertise in Plastic Part Design, Mold Design, Mold Making, and Plastic Processing. Each division of the company is equipped with state of the art machine tools and employs the latest technologies in delivering quality parts to our customers.



Andy Samoiloff, Vice President of Reliance Engineering commented, “We have been using MISys for about sixteen months, and live for nine. Our company has found the inventory tracking and valuation great. We are still learning about cycle counting and understanding how things completely work, but we’re getting better every day. We have much better inventory control. The purchasing module is great. Costs, average costs, and recent costs are all great things to be able to see.”



Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



