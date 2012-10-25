Reliance Industries Plans to Acquire PTA Plant in Malaysia from BP - Deal Analysis New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), an Indian conglomerate active in the petroleum, petrochemical, textile and retail sectors, is planning to buy a Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plant in Kuantan, Malaysia from BP p.l.c., a leading international oil, gas and petrochemical company. PTA is a raw material used in the production of polyethylene terephthalate fiber (polyester fiber) and Reliance is the world’s largest producer of polyester fiber. Around 80% of Reliance’s total polyester production capacity is situated in India and is characterized by a high level of integration with its own PTA plants. However, the remaining capacity which is situated in Malaysia is not integrated as Reliance does not own a PTA plant in Malaysia. Therefore the plan to buy BP’s PTA asset indicates Reliance’s aim to implement an integration strategy in Malaysia as well.
