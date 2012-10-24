Reliance Pharmaceuticals: Biosimilars Company Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Reliance Pharmaceuticals: Biosimilars Company Analysis" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
Reliance Life Sciences has a primary focus on biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals, but also a presence in the wider areas of clinical research services, regenerative medicine, molecular medicine, and biofuels. The overall sales of Reliance Life Sciences totaled $104.7m in FY2011, with approximately 70% coming from biopharmaceutical products.
- Assess Reliance's portfolio of 7 marketed biosimilars and 20 pipeline products, which includes 3 monoclonal antibody products
- See how the 2007 acquisition of GeneMedix will help diversify Reliance's geographical focus
