Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- By now, most dieters in West Virginia have realized that following a weight loss diet to lose weight fast is only half of the battle. Too often, these same dieters see a return of the fat that they lost because they have not learned how to create a healthy lifestyle to sustain their weight over time. And, because most overweight people in West Virginia are also suffering with weight-related diseases and sicknesses, like heart problems, respiratory concerns and relieving headaches, once dieters stop their weight loss diet, these issues usually return along with the weight. Diet Doc created their program to educate clients on the importance of a healthy lifestyle in order to achieve initial fat loss goals, maintain their weight for the future and to begin leading happier, more active lives.



A new study by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine considered one of the weight-related health risks that overweight and obese subjects expose themselves to because of their excess fat, headaches. Researchers surveyed 3,862 people who provided information on their height, weight and frequency of migraines, and found that obese people are 81% more likely to suffer from episodic migraines, or headaches, compared to people of normal weight. According to study author B. Lee Peterlin, “These results suggest that doctors should promote healthy lifestyle choices for diet and exercise in people with episodic migraines." Diet Doc understands that relieving headaches is just one concern that overweight patients are struggling with and have designed their weight loss diets to help clients quickly lose unwanted and embarrassing excess fat in order to begin leading a healthy lifestyle and eliminate these weight-related illnesses.



Once patients decide to begin Diet Doc’s weight loss diet plans, they will complete a confidential, online health and medical questionnaire to provide Diet Doc physicians with insight into the patient’s history with their weight. Using this information, physicians will determine whether there are any internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting a successful weight loss diet. These issues can be quickly and easily addressed throughout the client’s weight loss diet so that they will see stored fat rapidly melting away.



Patients will also spend time with Diet Doc’s specially trained and certified nutritionists who will educate them on the importance of choosing low fat, low calorie foods to lose weight and address health concerns like relieving headaches. These nutritionists understand that most clients have become accustomed to eating processed, fatty foods, and that they will need support in acquiring the skills necessary for a healthy lifestyle change. The entire Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and nutritionists offers its clients unlimited consultations six days per week to answer questions about their weight loss diet, address concerns like relieving headaches or migraines and monitor patient progress for reaching their healthy lifestyle goals.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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