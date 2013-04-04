Reliving the Beauty of the Niagara Falls

North Tonawanda, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The Niagara Falls is considered to be one of the most popular landmarks that straddle two countries. Although most people think of it as one big waterfall, in truth, it is made up of three smaller waterfalls – the Horseshoe Falls, the American Falls, and the Bridal Veil Falls. Of the three, it is the Horseshoe Falls, the biggest of the group, which falls on the Canadian side. One of the many concerns that people who visit the Niagara Falls encounter is looking for a place where they could spend the night in. That is where the Scottish Inns Niagara Fall Buffalo Hotel comes in.



The Scottish Inn Niagara Fall Buffalo Hotel is located near the famed Niagara Falls in Tonawanda, New York. This cozy little inn provides guests with such amenities as free high-speed Wi-Fi connection, use of microwaves, coffee makers, and dryers in the guest’s own room; premium movie channels; and access to the outdoor swimming pool. Of course, those are not the only reasons for the popularity of the Scottish Inn. The popularity of this Niagara Falls Casino Hotel NY has is the fact that it is one of the very few hotels in Tonawanda, New York that allow guests to take their pets with them.



Staying at the Scottish Inn Niagara Fall Buffalo Hotel is not only for those who would like to take a peek of the Niagara Falls. It is also for those who would like to visit the Albright Knox Gallery, The Buffalo Zoo, the Dunn Tire Park, and the Skylon Tower, among others.



If you are going on a trip to the Niagara Falls, it is best that you only go for one of the best hotels in North Tonawanda NY. That being the case, a visit to http://www.dodbusopps.com/38859/23.htm is a must.



