RelocateXP Launches International Moving Services

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The world has become a Global village now, and a growing number of Indians seek work opportunities abroad. Equally a good number of foreigners or Non-residents Indians are looking east towards India as it is gradually becoming a place of opportunity with its booming economy and improving standards of living. RelocateXP has now stepped in to satisfy the much-needed demand for making an International move smoother.



Relocation abroad comes packed with its own unique set of challenges, add to that the stress of searching for packers and movers or removalists, and one has more than a handful to deal with. With RelocateXP’s new service, however, International Relocations will become hassle-free!



RelocateXP has signed up with some the most reliable international relocation service providers in India, to launch the service such that it offers the best price, quality service and immaculate post sales support. With their stringent inclusion policies and thorough background checks, users can be assured of dealing only with the best and most credible International relocation experts in the Industry.



So, all one has to do is to register on RelocateXP for free, enter the relocation details, compare quotes from different service providers and select the one most suited for their needs and budget.



To ensure complete peace of mind for its customers, RelocateXP also offers advanced services like real-time goods tracking, which allows users to monitor the status of their goods in transit.



For all additional information, please contact info@relocatexp.com



For Media Contact:

RelocateXP

Address: C-56/22, Ground Floor,

Sector 62, Noida 201301, UP, India

Phone: 1800 419 0448 (India Toll Free)

Email: info@relocatexp.com

http://www.relocatexp.com/international-relocation.php