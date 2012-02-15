Remanufactured Engines for Sale Now Selling Direct to Consumers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- For the first time in its history, RemanufacturedEnginesForSale.com, the country’s leading seller of remanufactured engines, will sell to the general public via its consumer-facing Website. From remanufactured Ford engines and remanufactured diesel engines to every other make and model of car and truck, the company carries one of the largest inventory of dyno-tested remanufactured engines with warranties in the U.S.



With few people able to afford new cars, the practice of matching quality auto shops with remanufactured engines gives auto owners a like-new car for pennies on the dollar compared to showroom cars. Although they have been a leading business-to-business seller, RemanufacturedEnginesForSale.com has been virtually invisible to the general public.



Now that the company provides reman and rebuilt engines for sale to the general public via their Website, consumers can now save thousands with quality remanufactured engines. “All of our engines are expertly crafted and updated to be just like new, then meticulously inspected, dyno tested, and backed by a premium extended warranty,” said a RemanufacturedEnginesForSale.com specialist.



To ensure high quality, their reman engines are fully dismantled, inspected, cleaned and remanufactured. All worn out parts are replaced and, if necessary, the engine is rebored and remachined for better performance. “This is a very labor intensive process, but in the end, these engines meet all the quality standards of today’s vehicles while costing far less than buying and installing a new engine,” said the specialist.



The company’s inventory runs the gamut from new/crate engines to remanufactured Ford engines and virtually every other make and model of automobile or truck engine. Consumers even have access to the widest variety of hard-to-find remanufactured diesel engines available anywhere. The company also carries quality remanufactured heads, transmissions, short blocks and other auto parts.



Consumers can utilize the free online quote system and have an engine expert email them a final price quote or call and speak to an expert by phone. Orders are guaranteed to be shipped within 24 hours and the company also offers core pickup in the continental U.S. “We work with an extensive network of engine manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers so if it’s not within our vast inventory, our engine experts can find it quickly,” said the specialist.



For more information, please visit http://www.remanufacturedenginesforsale.com



About Remanufactured Engines For Sale

RemanufacturedEnginesForSale.com is the leading supplier of new and remanufactured engines, transmissions and parts in the country. With some of the highest testing and customer service standards in the industry, their reman engines are dyno tested and carry full warranties like new with pricing that can save thousands of dollars. Originally supplying remanufactured engines to businesses only, the company now sells directly to consumers.