Remanufactured Medical Imaging Devices Market in the US 2012-2016: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Devices market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the decline of reimbursements for medical imaging procedures. The Remanufactured Medical Imaging Devices market in the US has also been witnessing the trend of eco-friendly and sustainable practices. However, the increased risk of safety and effectiveness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Devices Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Medical Imaging Device Remanufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical System Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Hitachi Medical Corp., Hologic Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Medison America Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and TeraRecon Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



