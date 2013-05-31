Remarkable Crowdfunding Conference Comes to California

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Crowdfunding platforms raised $2.7 billion and successfully funded more than 1 million campaigns in 2012, according to California based research company Massolution. Those who want to learn about this incredible phenomenon and to meet the industry insiders, are invited to attend Crowdfunding California Conference which will be held in Berkeley on June 9th.



The Conference is presenting an unprecedented lineup of experts from crowdfunding platforms, legal firms, investment community and entrepreneurs who have risen (combined) almost $2,000,000 for their projects through crowdfunding.



Morning Session will consist of discussions about rewards based crowdfunding. Special panel is devoted to community programs. The Afternoon Session will help the entrepreneurs better understand their fundraising options, including equity crowdfunding, peer-2-peer lending, angel investments and rewards based crowdfunding. Opponents of crowdfunding movement will have a chance to present their position at the debate moderated by David Drake, well knownNew Yorkinvestment expert and speaker.



Among the speakers are the representatives of the global leader in microcredits, Kiva, crowdfunding platforms WhenYouWish and Realty Mogul from Los Angeles, Upstart from Palo Alto, “Investment bank for startups” MicroVentures, Colorado based portal Community Funded and CrowdIt from Missouri, world’s largest network for entrepreneurs EFactor, fundraising platform for kids PiggyBackr, investment consulting companies North Capital, INC. and Cutting Edge Capital, payment services platform BancBox, SaaS portal VentureDocs, well known lawyer and blogger Antone Johnson, CEO of uBiome, citizen science startup Jessica Richman, the creator of the fifth most successful campaign on Indiegogo Sonny Vu and the founders of Mothership HackerMoms community from Oakland.



Crowdfunding California Conference is created by Crowdfund Productions, the organizer of investment and crowdfunding events in the USA. Other 2013 conferences will be held in Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Seattle, WA and Chicago, IL. On January 6th – 7th, 2014 Crowdfund Productions will be hosting Global Aspen Investment Forum in Aspen,CO.



