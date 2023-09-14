NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Smart Solar Power Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Smart Solar Power market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Huawei (China), HCL Enterprise (India), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Adesto Technologies (United States), Aclara Technologies (United States), Calico Energy (United States).



Smart Solar Power devices employ a broad range of information technology resources to minimize waste and energy costs. These devices are installed in order to improve the operating characteristics of the solar installation and or individual devices to increase performance. This, in turn, increases the efficiency of solar devices. Installation of smart solar power device reduces operations and maintenance costs, maximizing return on investment. Smart solar power is capable of performing grid-supportive functionalities related to voltage, frequency, communications, and controls. It provides grid stability and reliability as to large circuits. These devices are capable of providing a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment.



In July 2019, the state government of Gujarat, India, in its budget announced to launch a new scheme for Solar Rooftop. This scheme will directly benefit more than 2 Lakh families, who will adopt solar in the financial year 2019-20. In this Scheme, beneficiaries will receive a subsidy of 40% for up to 3 kilowatts (kW) system and a subsidy of 20% for a system of 3 kW to 10kW. This scheme will only be available for residential customers. This will boost the solar market in the nation.

In September 2019, Sembcorp Smart Energy Solutions Vietnam (Sembcorp), a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement with Becamex IDC Corporation (Becamex) and Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park J.V. Co (VSIP). The aim of this partnership was to introduce a new generation of sustainable smart energy solutions to Vietnam.



Market Drivers

- The Emergence of Smart Cities and Green Buildings Is the Key Driver

- High Demand from Solar Farms to Increase Energy Output and Reliability of System

- Increasing Prices of Non-Renewable Energy Sources

Opportunities:

- Financial Support by Government Likely To Raise Demand

- Rising Energy Demand and Declining Non-Renewable Energy Sources

- The Emergence of Solar Powered Cars Likely To Raise Demand

- Sustainability Issues Is Leading To Increased Green Energy Demand



The regional analysis of Global Smart Solar Power Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In January 2017, Aclara Technologies LLC (â€œAclaraâ€) acquired the Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) division of Apex CoVantage, LLC. With this acquisition, Aclara now offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution including installation services and provision of field labor. This new capability enables Aclara to provide full turnkey solutions to utilities that increase their productivity and reduce operating costs.



