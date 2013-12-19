Remastered and Improved VirtueMart to OpenCart Migration with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Cart2Cart world’s leading shopping cart migration solution strives to become simpler and more convenient day by day. As a result, loads of innovations, improvements and new possibilities are frequently released. Today Cart2Cart is proud to announce fully remastered and enhanced VirtueMart to OpenCart migration. It offers a variety of opportunities for successful VirtueMart to OpenCart migration.



Transfer SEO URLs in a Wink of an Eye



Cart2Cart provides an option which allows to move products and categories URLs from one store to another. Now this option is available for Virtuemart 2 and newer versions of the platform.



SEO links help search engine robots to analyze the sites properly, find file and folder names, recognize keywords. That’s why the option’s benefits are impressive:



- Having technical skills is not a point in this kind of link transfer;

- After migration store management is optimized and simplified;

- No position loss in SE ranking.



Joomla and VirtueMart Users Hand in Hand Migration



Customer migration from VirtueMart and users from Joomla! with Cart2Cart have to be underlined as a noticeable feature of the service. This option allows to save both site users, for instance blog subscribers, and store clients. VirtueMart customers transfer is the basic function while moving Joomla! users is a free extra option that has to be additionally chosen during migration setup.



Preserve Order IDs



Cart2Cart allows to match the VirtueMart order IDs with the OpenCart ones. The order transfer will be done without changes to the id number. It seriously improves after migration store management process as it helps to save all the necessary order information.



Service Packages - Great Deal of Choice



It sometimes happens that web store owners do not have enough time to run migration by themselves. For them managing business process is more important than managing data transfer. Especially for these busy entrepreneurs Cart2Cart offers a solution for their problem: new Support Service Packages for a qualified and fast migration. Two types of packages are available for purchase:



- Data Migration Package

- Data&Design Migration Package.



The first one is aimed to fulfill merchant’s lack of time and offers all-in-one data migration solution. Storeowners do not have to worry about a thing simply delegating all the concerns to our tech engineers.



The second type of packages offers a unique opportunity to move not only data, but also a design. It allows to avoid time-consuming processes of setting up a layout after switching from one cart to another.



About Cart2Cart

An automated shopping cart migration service Cart2Cart offers the possibility to move products, customers, orders from/to all the popular eCommerce platforms. Convenience and quality of transfer made Cart2Cart top-end solution in the industry.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com