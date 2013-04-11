RE/MAX Associates in Georgia and Four States Give $176k to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Real estate franchisor RE/MAX Regional Services (RRS) recently announced that Associates in Georgia as well as Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan collectively donated $176,683.93 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2012. RE/MAX of Georgia has helped countless thousands of families buy, sell and rent real estate Atlanta properties in every city, town and community across the state via 104 RE/MAX offices owned and staffed by highly experienced and professional RE/MAX sales associates.



For the past 20 years, RE/MAX has been a partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH). In 2012, RE/MAX associates in Georgia, along with those of Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan collectively donated $176,683.93 to CMNH. The recent announcement was made by real estate franchisor RRS that provides support to more than 300 franchises within those five states. “Our agents and office leadership have always worked hard to give back to the community,” said RRS CEO, Dane Ellison. “We are proud to have caring, giving people across our region.”



RE/MAX of Georgia recently recognized its top real estate talent for the region at an awards ceremony at the Hilton’s Marietta Conference Center. As one of many awards given out that night to hundreds of RE/MAX of Georgia associates and offices, the Shining Star Award for the largest contributor to CMNH in 2012 went to RE/MAX Center in Duluth, GA.



With 104 RE/MAX offices throughout Georgia, RE/MAX of Georgia has helped countless thousands of families buy, sell and rent homes across the state.



About RE/MAX of Georgia

With 104 RE/MAX offices, RE/MAX of Georgia has helped countless thousands of families buy, sell and rent across the state. Their highly experienced and professional RE/MAX sales associates know Georgia intimately as they live, work and play in its many cities, communities and neighborhoods. They are supported by RE/MAX Regional Services (RRS) that assists close to 4,000 agents in nearly 300 offices in Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan.