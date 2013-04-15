RE/MAX of Southern Ohio Recognizes Region's Top Real Estate Professionals

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- RE/MAX of Southern Ohio recently recognized its top real estate talent for the region at an awards ceremony at the Horseshoe Casino in Cincinnati, OH. As a part of the RE/MAX global network of franchises, RE/MAX of Southern Ohio has more than 30 offices staffed by highly experienced owners and agents that have helped thousands of families find just the right home or sell their home quickly at the best price.



From New Bremen to Cincinnati real estate, to homes for sale Dayton Ohio, RE/MAX has had Southern Ohio covered with the best real estate teams in the state. In recognition of the achievements of some of the best of them in 2012, RE/MAX of Southern Ohio feted over 190 of them in a gala award ceremony at the Horseshoe Casino in Cincinnati, OH. The event celebrated the accomplishments of RE/MAX highest performers’ lifetime and office achievements.



Among the key award recipients were RE/MAX Affiliates in Florence, KY honored with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Shining Star Award for largest donation. Three of the Showcase Awards went to RE/MAX Select in New Bremen, OH, RE/MAX Alliance in Centerville, OH, RE/MAX Victory in Beavercreek, OH, and RE/MAX Affiliates in Florence, KY.



The No. 1 Top Team award went to Timothy G. Hall, RE/MAX Central Properties in Springboro, OH for achieving the highest sales throughout Southern Ohio. The No. 1 Top Individual award went to Monika Deroussel of RE/MAX United Associates in Cincinnati, OH for the highest combined sales throughout Southern Ohio. In addition to the top awards listed above there were multiple levels of awards based on commissions earned.



The Diamond Club awards for associates that have earned over $1,000,000 in commissions in a single year went to Jane Ashcraft West with RE/MAX Affiliates in Florence, KY. An additional Diamond Club award went to Timothy G. Hall with RE/MAX Central Properties in Springboro, Ohio.



With more than 30 offices throughout Southern Ohio, Re/MAX has been helping people buy just the right home or sell their homes for the best price for several decades. For more information, please visit http://www.remax-ohio.com



About RE/MAX of Southern Ohio

As a part of the RE/MAX global network of franchises, RE/MAX of Southern Ohio has more than 30 offices staffed by highly experienced owners and agents. They have assisted thousands of families in finding just the right home or sell their home quickly at the best price. With offices in 80 countries and the most productive sales force in the industry, RE/MAX sells more real estate than any franchise company in the world.