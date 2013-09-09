RE/MAX Tri County Utilizes Revolutionary IDX Solution to Extract and Display Raw Listing Data Online

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- IDX, Inc. welcomes Maria Picardi-Kenyon to the ever-expanding network of real estate professionals updating their websites with the customizable IDX Broker software. The online property search is now simpler than ever for Hamilton, New Jersey home seekers on the website that Picardi-Kenyon hosts. Her IDX solution pulls listing information automatically from the Trend MLS (Trend) and displays it online, making the search process even simpler for potential buyers.



By adopting a custom IDX solution, Picardi-Kenyon has integrated five unique search options onto her website: basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID. These work in different ways to scan and narrow the Trend properties, in an effort to retrieve the homes best suited for each home seeker. Potential buyers can search for homes based on area schools, views and pool options. Never before has such a thorough online property search been available to home seekers utilizing a real estate website.



Picardi-Kenyon can experience the online real estate market in a new way, with her custom IDX solution. She has gained the tools necessary to help her manage her website. With IDX Broker software she can personalize almost every option on her website, from editing the CSS and global wrappers to create a unique branding, to creating RSS and XML syndication codes to promote the syndication of her properties online. Such a thorough and complete online real estate solution has never been easier to manage than it is for Picardi-Kenyon.



About Maria Picardi-Kenyon

Maria Picardi-Kenyon is a real estate agent with RE/MAX Tri County of Hamilton, New Jersey.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://://www.idxbroker.com .