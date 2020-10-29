Jack Larson

Remember That Zombie Art Easter Egg Inside Android Phones? It's Back as a Non-Fungible-Token Digital Asset

 

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- "This zombie art painting went mega-viral with Google Android 2.3, infecting millions of phones. Now it's on the blockchain as a non-fungible token." -Jack Larson, creator of Zombie Art Easter Egg.

The painting, which has zombies on cell-phones, was embedded in all Android smartphones running on the Gingerbread 2.3 software:

After existing on tens of millions of phones, this art is now alive on the blockchain as a Non-Fungible-Token. This digital asset is now a verified collectible. The artist, Jack Larson, holds the first minted copy out of two-hundred and thirty. No more prints will be minted.

