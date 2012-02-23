Remember to Add Valentines Day Gifts to Orlando Home Insurance Policy

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Valentines Day can be a big holiday for gift giving. Sometimes Valentines is celebrated with candy or flowers and other times, people use the holiday as an excuse to go on a trip.



Still other people choose to adorn their lovers in jewels – in fact, jewelry stores are depending on it. It is important to remember that all valuable assets need to be recorded and added to the insurance policy soon after they are purchased.



“Valentines Day gifts are often overlooked when it comes to insurance policies,” said Lee Rogers of the Florida Insurance Group, an Orlando home insurance provider. “It is important to have all of the valuables in the home added to the policy.”



Popular gifts such as diamond earrings, a tennis bracelet or a pearl necklace all need to be included in a policy so that they can be replaced in the event of a problem. And women often buy jewelry for men for the holiday such as a watch or a nice pair of cufflinks. Those things need to be added to a policy, too.



It does not have to be jewelry. People buy each other cars, boats and any number of pricey items for Valentines Day and it all needs to be recorded. Vehicles need insurance from the moment they hit the streets.



“It is a good thing to keep in mind to get the insurance taken care of on a new vehicle before giving it as a gift so that the person receiving the gift can use it right away,” Rogers said.



To learn more about Florida home insurance policies call 1.888.525.2210 or visit http://www.floridainsurance.com.