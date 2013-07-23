Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Remicade (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Remicade (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Remicade (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.



Remicade (infliximab) was originally developed by Centocor Ortho Biotech (now Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of J&J). Remicade is a chimeric IgG1 mAb TNF inhibitor; it binds to TNF-? with high affinity, killing cells that express TNF-? through cytotoxicity. Also, by decreasing TNF-? involvement, endothelial layer permeability and tissue degradation are inhibited, thus making Remicade an effective therapy against PsO.



Scope



- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Remicade including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Remicade for the top 8 countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis.

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Remicade performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Remicade from 2012 to 2022 in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127707/remicade-psoriasis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###