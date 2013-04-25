Remind Memo: Reminder Service at Fingertips

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Rescheduling of appointments and no-shows are issues that hinder the smooth operation of work schedules. A tech startup in Nevada, Remind Memo, offers easy online solutions for keeping schedules filled and for reducing no-shows.



Remind Memo offers reminder services for businesses and professionals that schedule scores of appointments with clients. It sends reminders to the patients of doctors, dentists, chiropractors or other medical professionals as well as the clients of businesses or professionals. The automated reminder service offered by the company can be utilized by salons, day spas and medical spas.



Various methods are used for sending reminders to clients. The text messaging service sends text reminders and verifies whether the client will keep the appointment. Appointment scheduling is carried out by making phone calls and talking directly to the client. The client is asked to confirm the appointment. Many types of software such as appointment booking software, salon appointment software, and reminder software are used in the process.



The authorities at Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne are apparently pleased with text reminder services. They say, “Our study demonstrated that sending appointment reminders in SMS text message format to the mobile telephones of patients or their carriers is an efficient and effective means of improving attendance at outpatient clinic appointments. We found that the FTA [Fail to Attend] rate in our hospital’s outpatient clinics was significantly lower in a group sent an SMS text reminder compared with a similar group not sent a reminder (14.2% v 23.4%).”



Apart from text message reminders, Remind Memo sends emails containing confirmation links on which the client can click and confirm their appointment. This email appointment reminder is useful for people who are always on the move. A combination of all the methods mentioned here is also used for contacting clients.



In addition, sms appointment reminders and reminder email service reduce the number of no-shows and help business owners focus on the core aspects of development. Hospitals and doctors in the private sector can avail of the medical appointment reminder service to their benefit.



A free two-week trial is now being offered by Remind Memo, for celebrating their launch. For more information regarding their services, visit https://remindmemo.com.



