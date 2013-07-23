RemindGrams.com to Hire 1,000+ Home Based Virtual Assistants for New Elderly Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Remind Grams, a new virtual companion service is seeking more than a thousand plus home based assistants who are ready to provide loving and helpful services remotely to the senior population in the United States.



According to Ryan Fleming, co-founder of Remind Grams, "One in eight Americans is older than 64 years old and nearly half of them live alone. We cannot always remind our parents or grandparents about their upcoming doctor's appointment, to take their medications, or simply just to eat. We have a significant portion of our elderly population that is disconnected and for this very reason we continue to develop and build on this already exciting Remind Grams platform and service."



Poised for significant growth in elderly care sector, Remind Grams is anticipating a surge in staffing levels in the coming months. Known within the company simply as ‘Reminder Agents’, Remind Grams has begun the process to hire 1,000 or more agents to help sustain the development and projected demand. Agents would be required to have excellent phone communications skills, some prior experience in customer service, as well as technical communications and access.



Remind Grams is a dedicated virtual assistant and a friendly reminder service. From the company's call studio, Remind Grams will provide a seniors and family members the following:



- Calls and checks on a loved one's daily well-being,

- Monitors and records medication times, as well as the proper dosage,

- Daily eating habits, making sure that a loved one has enough food in the house,

- Reminds seniors about medical appointments, their daily schedules and transportation needs, and

- Helps with miscellaneous requests or additional virtual assistance.



