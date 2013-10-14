RemindGrams.com to Use SnapChat App to Hire New Virtual Employees

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Local startup RemindGrams.com will begin using the wildly popular SnapChat app to hire new employees virtually beginning early next week. The Long Beach based company provides important medical and appointment reminders for the elderly population living alone across the U.S. The company is looking to staff up to 15+ additional home based ‘Reminder Agents’ from the surrounding Long Beach area. “One in eight Americans 64 and older are already living alone,” said Teresa Boenzi, co-founder of Remind Grams, “we have huge shift coming our way with how our parents, grandparents, our neighbors will be living. About 11 million older adults live alone and about about half of them take some sort medication each day. Remind Grams is that friendly personal assistant that can help you or a loved one with those important reminders, doctor appointments, someone to just chat with each day. ”According to recent Census Bureau's projections, the elderly population in the United States will more than double between now and the year 2050, to over 80 million. Most of that growth will occur over the next fifteen years between 2015 and 2030 when the "baby boomer" generation enters their elderly years. By 2050, as many as 1 in 5 Americans could be elderly.



"Snap is brilliant for those first initial impressions you have with people" Boenzi continued. "Because we are looking to build a really awesome team- it's those genuine and real first impressions are so huge as we continue to grow. Add a little creativity along the way- now you really have our attention."



About Remind Grams

Remind Grams is a friendly 24/7 concierge service for seniors that;- Calls and checks on a loved one's daily well-being,- Monitors and records medication times, as well as the proper dosage,- Checks daily eating habits, medical appointments, and transportation needs.



About SnapChat

SnapChat is a mobile app you can download to your iPhone or Android smartphone, which you can then use to “chat” with friends through photos, videos and captions. Snapchat had more more than 8 million unique users of its smartphone application in May 2013, according to Nielsen.



For more information on Remind Grams, you can visit:



Contact: Ryan Fleming, Remind Grams Website: http://remindgrams.com

Email: hello@RemindGrams.com

SnapChat: RemindGrams

Facebook: Facebook.com/RemindGrams