RemindMemo Offers Reliable Appointment Reminder Service

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- People usually rely on appointment booking software to schedule appointments and set reminders. This can be impractical as the users are required to keep the software always active in most cases. An online appointment scheduling service like RemindMemo, on the other hand, simplifies the process of scheduling appointments and enabling reminders.



The reminder services offered by Remind Memo, according to the company, would be of use to professionals and clients of businesses. Doctors, dentists, chiropractors, or other medical professionals will be able to send reminders of appointments to their patients without spending too much time. The company explains that users need only schedule appointments and the medical appointment reminder service will automatically remind their clients about the scheduled appointments.



The reminder software will also be of benefit to spas and salons. The salon appointment software features text messaging service as well as email appointment reminder service. “Users will be able to personalize each reminder they want to send and the automated system will ensure that the clients are reminded of the appointments in time,” promises the company. The company also explains the service saying that the text message reminders sent to clients by the software will also prompt them for confirmation of appointments.



If a client responds to SMS appointment reminders that they would like to change the appointment schedule, the software will immediately notify the user. The reminder email service allows doctors, professionals and other users to send confirmation links along with the emails that are to be sent to the clients. The clients can click on these links to confirm that they have been reminded of the appointment.



The medical appointment reminder is designed to contact clients either by text messages, emails or phone calls on behalf of the user. The company also adds that users will be able to choose from any of the three reminder methods. The company also advertises a free two week trial of the reminder software, as part of the launch celebration. For a free trial of the software, visit the website.



Remind Memo was launched in Reno, Nevada. It’s an automated appointment reminder system with a simplified user interface, in which the users needn’t go through the hassles of scheduling numerous appointments, setting reminders and sending them to different clients. The application is HIPPA Compliant and the company’s strict policies guarantee security and confidentiality for the users’ data. The company states they designed this free service to help and support the users’ business by ensuring that their clients are reminded of appointments.



