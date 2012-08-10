Remit Now Offers Business Savvy Tax Structure to Minimize Liabilities and Improve Returns in Business

Belize City, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Remit Now has come up with innovative and user friendly business solutions for maximum returns. Their tax planning is able to minimize client's liabilities and improve business sentiments without worry. They deal in asset protection which is a set of legal techniques that protect a person’s property from judgments and creditors. Essentially asset protection is a legal way to put one's assets beyond the reach of those who would like to take it by filing lawsuits. Among various asset protection companies in Belize, Remit Now is one of the most renowned asset protection companies in Belize offers only the best business savvy or user-friendly corporate, trust/ foundation structure for maximizes returns to the clients.



Spokesperson of Remit Now stated, “We know tax planning and asset protection are essential parts of anyone's financial planning. We can help you with our efficient tax planning to reduce the tax liabilities to the minimum. As among the most renowned tax planning companies in Belize, we help you to arrange all the financial affairs so as to minimize your taxes. You can avail our services for tax saving, asset protection and anyone can potentially benefit from incorporation of such an entity. We offer our services to many offshore Companies in Belize and Hong Kong with complete satisfaction.”



These offshore companies offer full range of offshore services while providing accurate and efficient service to its clientele. Belize is a popular jurisdiction for offshore companies due to its English-based legal system. In addition, full-ranged, high-tech and international offshore banking services empower Belize as an ideal jurisdiction for offshore business. They work as advisory company as well as registered agents. The purpose of a Registered Agent is to provide a legal address within that jurisdiction where there are persons available during normal business hours to facilitate legal service of process being served in the event of a legal action or lawsuit. People can find various registered agents in Delaware that perform registered agent services.



About Remit Now

From Offshore Company, Offshore bank Account Opening, Property, Migration, Tax Planning to Asset Protection combined with decades of cross border experience, Remit Now provides business savvy or user-friendly corporate, trust/foundation structure which maximizes returns to their clients. They are also registered agent in Delaware, Belize, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. Their clienteles are lawyers, accountants, company secretaries, private bankers, and financial planners etc. who in turn provide professional services to high net worth individuals.



