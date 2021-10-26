Walking Piano Inventor, Remo Saraceni Featured on "Voices for the New Age"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- Italian-born, world-renowned artist Remo Saraceni is best known for inventing the Walking Piano that became a hallmark in the major motion picture Big (1988), starring Tom Hanks. However, the Walking Piano is just one of Remo's many interactive creations that connect the imagination of childhood with the technology of the future. Remo, also known as a "high-tech Renaissance Man", has credentials that also include works on display in science and art museums, discovery centers, and children's hospitals throughout the world.



His featured interview will broadcast live on Wednesday, October 27th from 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT on "Voices for the New Age" on www.voiceamerica.com and be available afterward On Demand on the network.



Remo will talk about the marvels and wonders of technology that he initiated back in the 70s that have now become part of everyday modern life, including energy saving lighting systems in homes and public spaces, virtual assistants, interactive museum displays as well as the possibilities for the future.



Voices for the New Age is a light-hearted talk show that offers interviews with experts in their field who will inspire, empower, and enlighten the listening audience so that everyone can fulfill their purpose and live a life they love.



The show is co-hosted by Djuna Wojton and Steve Sokolow.



Djuna's experience as a leader in the human potential movement spans over four decades. As a spiritual councilor and healer she helps thousands of people from all over the world, doing in-person and remote astrology readings and healing sessions. She is the author of two books on Karma that are translated into seven languages and are distributed worldwide. She continues to teach online and conduct in person and remote healing sessions and can be reached at www.djunaverse.com



Dr. Stephen L. Sokolow is a child-centered educator committed to empowering wise leadership in both the public and private sectors. Formerly, he served as a superintendent of schools in New Jersey. He is the executive director of the Center for Empowered Leadership as well as a Reiki Master with more than 25 years of experience. Dr. Sokolow has coauthored three books, and has also contributed to Spirituality in Educational Leadership. Dr. Sokolow is a VISTAGE speaker and is available for lectures, media appearances, workshops, and coaching sessions. www.cfel.org



For additional information about Voices for the New Age please contact Djuna Wojton at www.djunaverse.com If you'd like to sponsor the program, please contact Robert Ciolino, executive producer at 480-553-5770.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4029/voices-for-the-new-age



