Remo Software Introduces Remo Repair MOV Software

Karnataka, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Remo Software, a leading system utility software company is pleased to announce the release of its Repair MOV software. The Mac compatible software is designed to repair MP4 MOV video files that have been corrupted or damaged.



Easily played on the QuickTime player and other media players, MOV files can become corrupted and unplayable for a variety of reasons. These include camcorder firmware problems, file virus damage, media storage problems and human error. Most camcorder enthusiasts have confronted the need to repair movie files. The new Remo Repair MOV software supports files created by various model HD camcorders from Nikon, Canon, Contour, GoPro, Samsung, Sanyo and many others.



Remo Software is a longtime leader in the development of repair software for a variety of file formats including PowerPoint, Zip, RAR, Word and others. With a long list of software repair solutions for the most popular and highly used file creation and viewing programs, the solution to repair video file corruption was an inevitable addition. “A growing number of Mac computer users needed software that could repair their corrupt MOV video files apart from just recovering them,” said Remo Software Private Limited CEO Omer Faiyaz. “With file corruption and damage a common problem, we wanted to respond with the release of Remo Repair MOV to give them enhanced support.”



The software’s completely automated repair process separates video and audio data streams and later adjoins them to create a relevant playable video file. In addition to its ability to repair corrupt or damaged MOV MP4 files that refuse to play on Apple QuickTime and other movie player formats, the Repair MOV software can handle any size file. “We’ve provided a trial version that is available on our Website so that users can preview repaired files and evaluate the trial version before purchasing the software,” said Faiyaz.



The software is compatible with Mac OS X 10.5.8 and requires a minimum of 1GB of RAM as well as Apple QuickTime 7 to be installed on the computer. The application can be purchased and downloaded from the official Remo Software Website and retails for $129. For more information, please visit http://repairmov.remosoftware.com/



About Remo Software Private Limited

Remo Software designs and develops system utility software for Windows and Macintosh that enables users to recover, manage and optimize their PC and drive performance. The Remo Recover product line includes repair solutions for popular file formats including PowerPoint, Zip, RAR, Word, Outlook as well as Remo Convert OST to PST, File Eraser, Drive Wipe and Remo Repair MOV. Remo Software is a trend setter in the software utility space that has garnered a number of awards and industry recognition.