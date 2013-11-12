Remodel and Protect Homes Against Natural Disasters

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- For those living or working along the coast of Staten Island, Hurricane Sandy disrupted and changed everyday life. As the rebuilding continues, property owners are looking for new ways to blunt the impact of natural disasters in the future.



According to Architectural Record, government officials and builders are focusing on early warning systems and disaster prevention measures to counteract the potential damage caused by storms. It is hard to know when and where the next disaster will strike making it necessary for builders to develop comprehensive safety solutions for structural weaknesses.



Contractors in New York, New Jersey and other surrounding areas are looking for ways to help coastal residents react to natural phenomenon. Contractors are upgrading roofing systems, improving on vinyl siding and securing gutters. There are many enhancements property owners can make that will ultimately limit damage during storms and reduce utility costs in the wintertime and summertime. It is important to select a company that is qualified and offers a craftsmanship warranty.



About JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc.

JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. offer residents of Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens high-quality roofing, remodeling and exterior siding services. Company personnel guide clients through projects and provide recommendations on structural improvements. The right remodel project has the power to strengthen the integrity of properties. A full list of services is available at: www.acjremodelinginc.com



For additional information on enhancing structural stability and the services of JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc., please phone toll-free (866) 948-0201. For the optimal results on home projects, look to professionals with the tools and experience to get the job done right.



Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island, NY, 10312

Toll-Free: (866) 948-0201

Local: (718) 948-0201

Fax: (718) 948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

Website: www.acjremodelinginc.com