Remolver.com Solves Issues Regarding Breach of Copyright of Written Content Online

Suceava, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- There is a lot of ambiguity on the issue of online copyright as it is very easy to simply copy paste matter and pass it off as an original piece of writing. To pose as a solution to this problem, a website called Remolver.com has been launched. The web portal has basically been designed to fight the evil of piracy with an aim to remove unauthorized content from websites.



E-communication and extensive searches are done by the recently launched website which has already managed to eliminate hundreds of unauthorized listings from a long winding collection of websites and communities, thus saving important time and money of their clients. Remolver approaches the distributors and website owners who allow users to access products for free and serves them with a DMCA notice, thus letting them know of a copyright breach. Most website owners have been found to be quite compliant and have got down the offending content instantly. If ever the company is faced with an uncooperative web master, they resort to directly contacting the web host.



There are 2 packages available on Remolver.com for rendering these services and they are the Product Protection Package priced at $197 and the Content Protection Package priced at $97. The Product Protection Package offers to users an extensive content search along with a full report and full customer support. It manages to get rid of all sorts of unauthorized content.



The lesser priced Content Protection Package also offers the same facilities provided by the Product Protection Package except that it can only be used for articles and written content while the Product Protection Package can additionally be used for digital or virtual products such as software or ebooks. The website is a content management service which has just started off with its unique service of offering the removal of copyrighted articles that are published on other websites without the permission of the initial writer.



About Remolver.com

Remolver.com is a web portal that offers unauthorized content removal services. They send DMCA takedown notices to websites, users, hostings, domain registrars and take all necessary steps to get the copyrighted content down from unauthorized websites.



Media Contact:

Email: support@remolver.com

Website: http://www.remolver.com