Remote Asset Management Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : SAP, Hitachi, Siemens, IBM

According to AMA, the Global Remote Asset Management market is expected to see growth rate of 14.89% and may see market size of USD32854.0 Million by 2025.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), AT&T (United States), Cisco (United States), PTC (United States), IBM (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), SAP (Germany), Infosys (India), ABB (Switzerland), Verizon (United States) and Vodafone Group (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Bosch.Io (Germany), Meridium (United States), Eambrace (United States), Accruent (United States), Roamworks (United Arab Emirates), Rapidvalue Solutions (India), RCS Technologies (India), Ascent Intellimation (India) and APAT (Canada).



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



Remote asset management provides an improved means for locating, monitoring, and controlling remotely the use of fixed and or movable assets. The World is seeing the dawn of novel industrial revolution, arriving on the wings of wireless communications and fostered by the rise of connected objects. Today, it is widely known as the IoT. Remote Asset Management is one of the many use cases of the IoT revolt. The world of sensors, gateways and cloud applications is transforming the complete landscape of management and control at the disposal of an organization that has assets in remote offices and dispersed areas. Many industries already have benefitted tremendously from video surveillance and its applications. Manufacturing sector is most promising sector utilizing the remote asset management. Moreover, other sectors also have started the use of remote asset management solutions and services.



Market Influencers and their development strategies

On 14 Oct 2020, Cisco announced two new cloud-managed sensor solutions that help businesses simplify asset and facility monitoring across their organizations, from indoor IT closets to outdoor Operation Technology (OT) spaces at scale.

On 6 Nov 2019, IBM announced Maximo Asset Monitor, a new AI-powered monitoring solution designed to help maintenance and operations leaders better understand and improve the performance of their high-value physical assets. An extension of IBM's market-leading IBM Maximo capabilities, this new solution will help unlock essential insights with AI-powered anomaly detection and provide enterprise-wide visibility into critical equipment performance. The result is faster problem identification that can inform better decisions and reduce downtime.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increase in Affordability of Cloud Computing Services



Market Drivers

- Surge In the Adoption of IoT-Enabled Remote Asset Management Solutions to Manage Assets Efficiency

- Decreasing Cost of IoT-Based Sensors Optimize Asset Life Cycle through Remote Asset Management Solutions

- Predictive Maintenance to Boost the Adoption of Remote Asset Management

- Growing Demand for Remote Asset Management from Various Industry Verticals



Opportunities

- COVID-19 Pandemic is expected to Open New Avenues for the Remote Asset Management Industry

- Extending Remote Asset Life Cycle Using Advanced Technologies

- Advancement of IoT and Cloud Computing Technology Offering Economic Benefits



Restraints

- Data Security and Confidentiality Concerns Hampers the Growth of the Market



Challenges

- Selecting the Right Solution That Aligns With the Remote Asset Management Needs Pose a Major Challenge



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Remote Asset Management market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Remote Asset Management market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Remote Asset Management market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Remote Asset Management Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Remote Asset Management Market

The report highlights Remote Asset Management market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Remote Asset Management, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Remote Asset Management Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Remote Asset Management Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Remote Asset Management Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Remote Asset Management Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Remote Asset Management Market Breakdown by Segments (by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (Building Automation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Metal and Mining, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Asset Type (Fixed Asset, Mobile Asset), Component (Solutions {Real-Time Location System, Analytics and Reporting, Asset Performance Management (Asset Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance), Surveillance and Security, Network Bandwidth Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Others}, Services {Professional Services (Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services}))

5.1 Global Remote Asset Management Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Remote Asset Management Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Remote Asset Management Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Remote Asset Management Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Remote Asset Management Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Remote Asset Management Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



