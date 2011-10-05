Zumtek IT and Remote Computer Repair Services Partners with Leading Remote Software Maker LogMeIn Rescue

Schiller Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2011 -- Zumtek Inc., the nationwide IT and remote computer repair company, recently announced a new partnership with LogMeIn Rescue. Zumtek provides remote computer repair services for residential and commercial customers while LogMeIn Rescue is a leading remote software company.



In excess of 95 percent of the issues regarding computer malfunctions are associated with software related problems such as computer virus, spyware and malware attacks. In the old days customers had to drive to the store or admit unknown technicians into their homes in order to facilitate repairs. Today, despite evidence to the contrary, many computer users do not consider remote support as one of the maintenance options for their system.



Zumtek Inc. has been providing remote services to thousands of customers for the past eight years. Their services include remote computer support, diagnostics, virus removal, server repair and administration, network troubleshooting, Web design, search engine optimization (SEO) and many more IT related problems.



Highly trained Zumtek certified system engineers specialize in onsite project management as well as quick remote repair connections over the internet. These technicians are proficient with desktops, notebooks, printers, servers, routers, switches, hubs and other peripherals.



As a continuation of their use of the latest technologies, Zumtek has partnered with LogMeIn Rescue, maker of the most advanced remote support software available today. “Working with LogMeIn software truly helps us raise the bar in smoothly and securely addressing and repairing any issue as quickly as possible,” said a Zumtek senior technician.



Clients can watch the repair process live on their computer screens and have any questions answered simultaneously. The average remote repair session lasts under two hours, depending on the difficulty of the issue(s) inhibiting the computer.



The remote connection program is permanently removed once the repair session is complete, which ensures there is no chance of reconnecting to the client computer without permission. The client is then informed of the process and results as well as ways to prevent future problems. The Illinois-based company has garnered many awards for their services and maintained a steady customer base because of their high quality performance and unrivaled prices.



Unlike their competitors, Zumtek only offers flat fee repair packages with full refunds if repair attempts fail. Home computer flat fees are $65 while business computer services are $95 per hour. The Website includes dozens of how to and tip articles relating to the broken computer whether it be a laptop, desktop, Mac or PC. In addition, their live online chat experts are available to answer any questions. To learn more, please visit http://www.zumtek.com