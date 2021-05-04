New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Rising globalization, technological advancement, and surge in bring your own devices trend is driving the market for remote connectivity solution.



The global Remote Connectivity Solution market is forecast to reach USD 71.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary driver of the remote access market is the growing trend of BYOD or Bring Your Own Devices. The adoption of this trend in various enterprises, coupled with the increase in the number of tablets and smartphone users, has fueled the market growth.



The need for real-time computing and the increase in the demand for the connected devices have augmented market demand. However, certain factors, such as lack of even communication principles and the interfaces of other electromagnetic sources, is hampering the market growth. The developed regions provide more opportunities for growth as compared to the developing region owing to the growing application of IoT in the region. The U.S. and Canada are among the most advanced countries and are quick to adopt new technologies hence driving the demand for the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vmware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Sophos Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Brocade Communication Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Netscreen Technologies, Inc. among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Remote Connectivity Solution market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software



Services



Professional Services



Managed Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



IPsec VPN



Direct Access



SSL VPN



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



SMEs



Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Manufacturing



BFSI



IT and Telecommunications



Healthcare



Government



Aerospace and Defense



Others



The Remote Connectivity Solution Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Remote Connectivity Solution market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Remote Connectivity Solution market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Remote Connectivity Solution industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Remote Connectivity Solution Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Remote Connectivity Solution Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Remote Connectivity Solution Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Remote Connectivity Solution Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Remote Connectivity Solution Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



