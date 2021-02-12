New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Remote connectivity solutions refer to an advanced technology that helps provide access to improved data, reducing the cost and support time of machines. It acts as a connection between several machines in a business.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vmware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Sophos Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Brocade Communication Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Netscreen Technologies, Inc. among others.



Market Drivers:



The global remote connectivity solution market size is driven by the rapid advancement in technology and rising globalization. The common business trend before the COVID outbreak, BYOD or bring your own device, is the key factor contributing to the rapid growth of this market. The rising number of tablets, laptops, and mobile phones owned by consumers is a major contributing factor to the growth of this market. Though the demand for real-time computing is fuelling the demand for this market, there are certain hindrances. Due to the unavailability of even communication principles, the remote connectivity solution market may witness slower growth in the following years. However, constant technological up-gradation by key players in the global remote connectivity solution market share is projected to boost the growth of the market in coming years.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Remote Connectivity Solution market on the basis of component, technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



IPsec VPN

Direct Access

SSL VPN



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



SMEs

Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Others



Regional landscape:



The U.S. and Canada are the major countries adopting new technologies, thereby helping North America to dominate the market share of the global remote connectivity market. Countries with significant technological advancements are forecast to drive the market share as compared to countries with lesser technological advancement. Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant market share in the coming years owing to the increasing number of firms in this region with numerous emerging entrepreneurs and start-ups.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Remote Connectivity Solution Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Remote Connectivity Solution Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing popularity of cloud computing

4.2.2.2. Increase in the number of SMEs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of deployment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Remote Connectivity Solution By Component Insights & Trends



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Software



