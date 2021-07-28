Remote Container Management System Market to Show Strong Growth : Leading Players Orbcomm, Ambrosus, Traxens

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Remote Container Management System Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Remote Container Management System market outlook.



Maersk A/S (Denmark), Safmarine (South Africa), Orbcomm Inc. (United States), Smart Containers Group AG (Switzerland), Traxens (France), Globe Tracker (United States), Nexiot AG (Switzerland), Phillips Connect Technologies (United States), SeaLand (Maersk) (Denmark), Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH) (Germany), Ambrosus (Switzerland) and ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd. (United States)



Brief Overview on Remote Container Management System:

The remote container management system is a digital solution, an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the time period observance of a cargo container from pickup to delivery. The first objective of a remote container management system is to manage, control, and monitor all activities from one and interactive show. Remote container management systems are primarily used to monitor the inside conditions like temperature, humidity, energy, and co2 levels of containers or cargos, and make in-transit modifications to ensure that the cargo arrives in good condition. Remote container management systems additionally facilitate organizations to create smart decisions and quickly rectify problems as these solutions simply detect any changes that occur within the cargo.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Remote Container Management Systems

- Rising Demand for Automated Management



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand to Track Containers Across All Points of The Supply Chain

- Growing Need for Cargo Care

- Increasing Demand for Real-Time Monitoring of Goods



Opportunities

- Rapidly Rising Technological Advancements

- Increased Research and Development Activities



Restraints

- Data Security and Privacy Concerns

- High Cost of Implementation



Challenges

- Intense Competition in The Market



Segmentation of the Global Remote Container Management System Market:

by Application (Information Technology (IT), Shipping, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Construction, Government, Others), Organization Size (Large Size, Small and Medium Size), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Component (Service, Software)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



