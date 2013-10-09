Remote DDoS Protection and DDoS Protected Hosting Are Now Available Through Zbode.com

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Zbode, a well-known provider of protected hosting and security-based services, recently announced the launch of two new services: remote DDoS protection and DDoS protected hosting. The company—which was spun from JavaPipe, another major hosting and security expert— leverages a network with huge capacity and wholly owned DDoS mitigation hardware.



DDoS mitigation is quickly becoming a necessary service for websites, especially because such attacks can happen at any time. DDoS attacks flood the targeted website with unwanted traffic, disabling it to potential users. For websites of any size, this can result in dissatisfied customers, negative publicity, and loss of income.



Zbode’s DDoS protection and hosting services were created to shield users completely from DDoS attacks. The company’s remote protection and hosting solutions are designed to be simple, inclusive, and easy-to-use.



According to an article available on the Zbode’s website, its services can be broken down into a few easy steps. First, customers have the choice of protecting their current host or switching to Zbode’s protected hosting plan. Then, after specifying their location, they can examine the packages available to them. Zbode offers its clients the best protection efforts possible, including the option to build custom solutions.



“We are always learning, advancing, and introducing innovative techniques to mitigate DDoS attacks,” said John Larsen, the founder of Zbode. “Our network will grow with our customer base and continue to become more resilient. It is our goal to stay ahead of the attacks and to provide powerful protection and superior support to our customers.”



Zbode’s latest DDoS services will be available in Europe and the United States.



Individuals interested in learning more about Zbode and its anti DDoS services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Zbode

Zbode is where powerful protection and superior support intertwine. Offering protected hosting solutions and security based professional services, Zbode strives to be at the forefront of customer satisfaction. Backed by JavaPipe, a leading provider in web hosting and security solutions, Zbode adopts proven stability, service of the utmost quality, and virtuous intention. For more information, please visit http://zbode.com