Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market May Set New Growth: ITarian, Applixure, Securden

Major Players in This Report Include,

Bravura Software, LLC (Australia), ITarian (United States), Barracuda Networks (United States), SaltStack Enterprise (United States), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Securden (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Global Software Applications (United States), Applixure (Finland) and Email Meter (United States)



Remote Monitoring and Management, or RMM, the software is widely used by managed services providers to monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot their customers' IT systems. The remote monitoring and management software enables efficient control and monitoring of processes in industries such as oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, and wastewater. The field instruments are the basic building blocks of the remote processes and are used to monitor various parameters such as temperature, level, pressure, and flow rate in numerous applications. It is expected that the increasing demand for industrial automation coupled with the demands for industrial mobility and excellent resources in the process industry will drive the market for remote monitoring and management software over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Industrial Automation Demand

- The Rapid Adoption of Connected Devices to Monitor Assets Remotely In Real-Time and Analyze the Downtime Proactively

- An Increasing Need for Remote Monitoring and Management Software from Various SMEs across the Globe for Enhancing Their Productivity and Reducing Operational Costs



Market Trend

- The Increasing Adoption of Disruptive Technologies That Provide Real-Time, Graphical Representation of Asset Health, Utilization, and Availability to Help Utilities Implement Remote Visual Monitoring and Alarm Response Management



Restraints

- Increased Security Concern for Large Enterprises



Opportunities

- The Increased Adoption of Smart, Secure, and Connected Technologies for Asset-Centric Applications

- The Growing Acceptance of Cloud-Based Solutions and Emerging Technologies, Such As the IoT, and Big Data Analytics, and Mobility



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness



The Remote Monitoring and Management Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Key Strategic Developments in Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market:

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Building Automation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Metal and Mining, Others), Subscription Type (Annual, Monthly, Quarterly, One Time License), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, 100-499, Others), Device Used (PC, Laptops, Smartphones, Others))

5.1 Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Remote Monitoring and Management Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Remote Monitoring and Management Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.