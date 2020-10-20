Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.7 billion at a CAGR of 15.8% through 2022.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic and Boston Scientific.



The upcoming shortage of skilled healthcare professionals (doctors and nurses), drives the remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and equipment market. As the number of patients with chronic diseases are increasing, it is getting difficult to monitor the patients due to operational time and cost related issues. The rising number of patients with chronic diseases, increasing need for monitoring and projected shortfall in the number of nurses in the near future increases the growth of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment. According to a report by Mercer, the US require 2.3 million new health care workers by 2025; this includes nurses, physicians, lab technicians and various other healthcare personnel. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is an additional need for 203,700 new registered nurses every year by 2026. However, only 438,100 nurses are expected to be added from2016 to 2026, which is way less than the demand. World Health Organization (WHO) projected that by 2030, low- and middle-income countries will have a deficit of 14.5 million healthcare professionals.



The remote patient monitoring devices market is limited, as healthcare professionals are averse to adopt new technologies. Technologically advanced remote patient monitoring devices and equipment are adopted to reduce patient's expenditure on hospitalization in terms of follow-up care. Rise of such adoption results in reduction of hospital revenues.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market.



