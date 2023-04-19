Remote Power Panel Market Worth $1.4 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- According to a research report "Remote Power Panel Market by Type (Wall-mounted, Floor-standing), Application (Network Cabinets, Server Rooms, Data Centers (Cloud, Enterprise)) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global remote power panel market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Remote power panels (RPPs) connect power distribution extensions from power distribution units (PDUs) or other power sources to server racks. They can be integrated into data centers as advantageous modular systems. RPPs help increase power distribution capacity irrespective of the power distribution configuration in a data center.



The floor-standing, by type, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.



Based on type, the remote power panel market has been split into wall-mounted and floor-standing. The floor-standing segment is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. Floor-standing remote power panels can be installed on the floor, either freestanding or bolted down. They are typically more extensive and robust than wall-mounted panels and can accommodate more circuit breakers and other electrical components. Their high-power capacity, increased durability, and flexible installation benefits to boost their segmental growth.



The cloud data centers segment, by application, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This report segments the remote power panel market based on application into three segments: network cabinets, server rooms, and data centers. Data centers are further segmented into cloud and enterprise. The cloud data center segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Cloud data centers are highly scalable offer flexibility in terms of computing resources. These features are driving the segmental growth.



North America is expected to be the largest region in the remote power panel market



North America is expected to be the largest remote power panel market during the forecast period. The data center industry in North America is constantly evolving, with new developments and emerging trends emerging. Some key trends such as the growing number of hyperscale, edge computing, and modular data centers drive the market for remote power panels with the rising need for effective power distribution.



Some of the major players in the remote power panel market are Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Toshiba International Corporation (Japan), Vertiv Group Corporation (US), and Socomec (France). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.



