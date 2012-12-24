Remote Project Handling Techniques for Managing Virtual and Offsite Offices Demystified by Study from Blog DigitalOlympus.com

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The new business telecoms study by tech blog DigitalOlympus.com explains remote project handling techniques in-depth, providing key insights for businesses that will lead to success if closely followed during the process of assuming new virtual or remote offices.



“Remote project handling” is the concept of coordinating and managing entire projects from a remote location. When workers and management are separated by great distances, technology must be employed to bridge the gap and provide a medium for the managers to interact with staff as required to satisfactorily plan, initiate and complete projects.



Remote project handling is achieved principally through file sharing, multi-party conferencing and office-to-office calls.



File sharing is a scenario where online users can collaboratively share, view and edit documents and multimedia files such as video tutorials, project slideshows and more. This is important as in any project there are several files including documents and other resources that must be exchanged between staff and management. File sharing is typically included as a service on many unified communications (UC) supported phone systems and devices.



Multi-party conferencing is another major dimension of remote project handling, and involves the operation of a platform where staff and management can meet in virtual online chat rooms or through a shared VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) connection. Multi-party conferencing is provided by compatible VoIP phones and integral telecommunications devices.



Normal office-to-office calls (via business phones) carried out on a daily basis are also required if remote projects are to be handled properly and executed as and at when needed.



“Remote project handling is possible with a sound network of VoIP phone systems and telecommunications equipment supporting real-time multi-party conferencing, multimedia file sharing and high-performance long distance calling. Remote project handling allows businesses to expand globally through virtual offices and remote locations without worrying about communication breakdowns and loss of control,” says a study collaborator.



