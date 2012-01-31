Remote Real-time Vehicle Tracking in Colombia Reduces Traffic Accidents Nationwide

Barzal Alto, Colombia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- Companies using DETEGIS technology have reported a dramatic reduction in traffic accidents due to an effective speed control system. In addition to GPS tracking (rastreo satelital), the technology allows real-time monitoring of gasoline consumption and offers an emergency panic button and direct communication with the driver. Throughout Latin America, GPS monitoring has made possible the recovery of thousands of stolen vehicles.



Over 90% of all traffic accidents are related to human error and negligence. In comparison, less than 3% of accidents are due to mechanical faults and less than 5% are due to environmental factors. So when it comes to safety, any system that reduces such risk, such by live monitoring of the vehicle's speed, makes Colombian roads safer and more effective.



While the primary aim of the platform is to ensure vehicle and driver security, customers have also noticed other substantial benefits. Alexander Serrato Suarez, President of Detegis Colombia, said: “la plataforma de rastreo vehicular brinda a nuestros clientes herramientas poderosas para ahorrar sustancialmente en costos de gasolina, mantenimiento y de las primas de aseguradoras" (the tracking platform gives our customers powerful tools to substantially save in overhead costs such as fuel, maintenance and even insurance). In Colombia, car burglaries occur primarily in Bogotá, Cali and Medellín. As GPS tracking technology continues to become more popular, more and more vehicles will be able to be recovered. In cities such as Bogota, taxis are starting to implements GPS tracking technology to receive service calls, providing security to the company, the driver and the user.



The Detegis platform was developed in Bolivia and currently operates in Peru, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Bolivia and El Salvador. Operating nationwide, Detegis brings to Colombia a strong portfolio of GPS and security services.



About Detegis

Established in 2009, Detegis provides the highest value GPS fleet tracking solution in the industry (rastreo vehicular) in Colombia. Detegis offers monitoring services for individual and companies using GPS technology and monitoring of facilities and homes through the Internet. Detegis aims to help companies and individuals reduce costs, maximize revenue and ensure their security. For more information, please visit http://www.detegis.com.co or call +57 314 345 01