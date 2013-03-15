Remote Starter Installations and Other Service Details Available at Sound Electronics' New Website

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Most motor vehicles are manufactured with with certain systems, but not all of these systems are state-of-the-art.



Since 1982, individuals interested in installing the most advanced automobile electronic systems in their cars have always consulted the experts at Sound Electronics. The remote starter installations company’s employees are all Mobile Electronics Certified Professionals (MECP) and obtained their Automotive Accessories Technician Certifications from the Ontario government.



“When you bring us your vehicle, you can rest assured that installations will be done right the first time,” states an article on the Sound Electronics website. “We use the most up-to-date software available for a no-hassle installation and we guarantee our work 100 percent for a year.”



Recently, the car audio installations provider announced the launch of their company’s brand new, easy-to-navigate website. In addition to hosting their extensive portfolio, Sound Electronics’ website was created to provide information on the company’s numerous installation services, products, specials, and more.



For example, the “Installations” page offers a detailed overview of the company’s services. According to the website, Sound Electronics specializes in car audio, remote starter, and security system installations, as well as radio device integration. The company is also known for their marine installations and home theatre Woodstock Ontario audio setups.



Sound Electronics caters to a wide range of vehicles and uses only the highest quality of equipment for their installations. The products utilized by Sound Electronics come from top brands in the industry such as Alpine, Pioneer, Soundstream, Clarion, Pyle, Sherwood, Uniden, and Autostart.



Any individual interested in visiting Sound Electronics to upgrade or install a system on their vehicle are invited to visit the company’s Woodstock location or send the employees an email. Clients can also subscribe to Sound Electronics’ updates on Twitter and Facebook. Sound Electronics services Woodstock and its surrounding areas.



About Sound Electronics

For more than 30 years, Sound Electronics has been installing and servicing high quality automobile electronics for satisfied customers. The company also repairs CBs and audio electronics, and their inventory includes supplies from top brands such as Alpine, Soundstream Technologies, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Uniden, Sherwood, Pioneer, Pyramid, and Viper. In addition to Woodstock, Sound Electronics serves Ingersoll, London, Tillsonburg, Brantford, and Stratford. For more information, please visit http://www.soundelectronics.ca/