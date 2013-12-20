Remote Terminal Units Market in Smart Grid, 2013 - Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Monitoring and control technologies are key enablers for improving the efficiency of the grid. Frequent monitoring of power flow in the grid will help keep vigil on the condition of the grid and take necessary actions when required. The equipment required to collect data from sensing, measuring and other equipments is known as a Remote Terminal Unit (RTU).



Browse Full Report With TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/remote-terminal-units-in-smart-grid-2013-update-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020-report.html



The global market for RTUs is expected to grow at a moderate rate, as most of the major countries markets are at the stage of saturation. The report covers market factors for the RTUs such as drivers, restraints and pricing besides providing a brief overview on the RTU technology and comparison of product from different vendors. The report provides brief profiles of key RTU vendors such as ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG and Schneider Electric



Scope:



- Market size and forecasts of the global Remote Terminal Units market

- Market size and forecasts of the US, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia and Remote Terminal Units market

- Market Share analysis of key players in the global Remote Terminal Units market

- Market Share analysis of key players in the US, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia Remote Terminal Units market

- Global pricing analysis of Remote Terminal Units



Find More Reports from GlobalData Publisher at: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/globaldata-1.html



Reasons to buy:



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and country markets for Remote Terminal Units.

- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the Remote Terminal Units' market growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com/