Remote Towers Market Growing USD 0.6 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2022 -- According to the report "Remote Towers Market by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules, Solutions & Software), Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 0.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027.



A remote tower permits Air Traffic Control services to be offered at an airport from a remote location, instead of from the conventional ATC tower positioned at the airport. The services are provided employing innovative technology: high resolution cameras, microphones, sensors and a local processing system. The Remote Tower Centre is mounted with screens and hardware controls to enable the air traffic controller to deliver the same ATC services as if seated in the standard tower. It allows consolidation of several airports' operations into a single Remote Tower CentreThis report also discusses the benefits of digital towers. The concept of a "digital tower" was launched to capture the increasing demand for integration of a wide range of ATM systems and data in support of innovative air traffic operations. The digital tower is also part of the wider evolution of digital air traffic services.



This market report covers various applications and systems related to remote towers that are used in commercial and military airports. Remote towers are evolving rapidly in terms of technology, with the development of new, advanced, and high-speed cameras, remote modules, and communication systems. Increased cost saving, efficiency, and safety fuel the demand for remote towers.



"By operation type, the multiple segments is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period"



By operation type, the multiple segments is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Indra Sistemas(Spain), and Avinor AS (Norway) together are introducing multiple remote tower operations in Norway from a center at Bodø, which will be dedicated to 15 airports by 2022. Four airport towers have already gone in operation as of 201 and they are offering great help to Air Traffic Management. Multiple remote tower operations generally serve airports with very low traffic density or airports in remote locations.



"Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period"



Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period. Various European and American airports, including London City Airport (UK), Heathrow Airport (UK), Saarbrücken (Germany), Erfurt (Germany), and Dresden (Germany) are operating through expansion and modernization programs. The key priority of airport operators and air navigation service providers is to centralize 2-3 airports with low and medium air traffic with remote towers infrastructure.



"By application, the communication segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period"



Communication segment would lead based on application, because it is a crucial component for air traffic management. Communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft is in the form of voice and text. Remote towers are equipped with specific systems that process and display communication data. These systems collect and relay communications between control working positions (CWPs) and the aircraft.



"Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022"



Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022, with the UK, and Sweden accounting for the significant share of the regional market. The growing demand for remote towers in the European region with the development of new and technologically advanced remote towers component such as high-resolution cameras, and panoramic display and communication systems are the key factors driving the market in Europe.



Saab (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Frequentis Group (Austria), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and L3Harris Technologies (US) are some of the leading players operating in the remote towers market. These key players offer remote towers technology across the North America, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



