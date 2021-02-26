New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Increasing number of vehicle & cargo thefts globally have led to an increase in automated systems that help in securing the vehicles or the cargo. The transportation industry is also witnessing huge losses due to the cargo thefts, which in turn is leading to an increase in demand in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market.



Market Size – USD 366.94 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.04%, Market Trends – Rise in the number of vehicle and cargo thefts globally have led to an increase in the demand for Remote Vehicle Shutdown technology.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market was valued at USD 366.94 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2019 to 2026. Remote Vehicle Shutdown refers to a system which helps the user to enable the option of remotely shutting down the vehicle, to which it is connected, using radio pulses. The technology was intended for police, military and security use in order to help lower down the damage that can be caused due to dangerous driving. With the help of this technology, one can remotely find and disable stolen vehicles. Remote vehicle disabling systems can provide the authorized users at remote locations, the ability to prevent an engine from starting, prevent movement of a vehicle, and to stop or slow an operating vehicle. It also allows the dispatcher or other authorized personnel to gradually decelerate a vehicle by downshifting, limiting the throttle capability, or bleeding air from the braking system from a remote location.



The Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2285



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are PassTime (U.S.), Onstar Corp. (U.S.), Cobra Car Tech. Ltd. (U.K.), Sonic Electronix Inc. (U.S.), LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System (U.S.), EMCO Software (Iceland), Frotcom International (Portugal), The Tracker (South Africa), Fleetsmart (U.K.), TracknStop (Ireland), and Scania (Sweden).



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2285



The research report on the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market is split into:



System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Manual

Automatic



Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others



Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Electric

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Petrol

Diesel



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

2.3. Assumptions

2.4. Limitations

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growing Automotive Industry

3.2. Rising demand for electric vehicles

Chapter 4. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising number of vehicle & cargo thefts

4.2.2.2. Bank and finance companies using it to lock-down for loan defaulters.

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.4. Market Opportunities Analysis

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Remote Vehicle Shutdown market



Continue….



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Aggregates Market Share



Blood Screening Market Trends



Potassium Chloride Market Opportunity



Aerosol Refrigerant Market Overview



Soy Milk Market Demand



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com