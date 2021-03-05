Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is forecasted to be worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of robbery in commercial vehicles entail the need for advanced technologies to protect the vehicle. Due to the robberies, the logistics industry frequently suffers massive losses and increased demand for advanced technology to prevent the robberies, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the rapid adoption of IoT and Artificial intelligence in the vehicle to provide improved reliability and security is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe.



The rising incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the vehicles to augment their reliability and security is presumed to strengthen the requirement for remote vehicle shutdown systems, thereby proliferating the market expansion. However, the privacy issues surrounding the smart systems' implementation and the increasing chances of vehicle damage due to the engine's untimely lockdown are estimated to act as market restraining factors over the projected timeline.



The report analyzes various elements of the market's competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.



Key players operating in the global remote vehicle shutdown market are Frotcom International, Sonic Electronix, Inc., PassTime, OnStar Corporation, Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., Scania AB, EMCO Software, Fleetsmart, LoJack Corporation, and Cobra Car Tech Ltd., among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automatic

Manual



Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Electric

Diesel

Petrol



Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Commercial

Passenger



Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance



Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rise in theft of vehicles



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for advanced automatic technology for vehicle security



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Concern related to privacy and vehicle damage



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Automatic



5.1.2. Manual



Chapter 6. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Propulsion Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Propulsion Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Electric



6.1.2. Diesel



6.1.3. Petrol



Chapter 7. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Vehicle Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Vehicle Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Commercial



7.1.2. Passenger



Continue…!



