Remote Management Becomes Focus of Hawaii Based Computer Quest Now Celebrating Their 6th Year in Business

Kailua Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Computer Quest celebrates their 6th year in business with expanded services. As one of the prime computer repair facilities on the "Big Island" of Hawaii, Computer Quest has progressively expanded their technology services to meet the needs of their customers, becoming a full service Management Service Provider. Beginning as a small computer repair facility in 2007, high demand and customer confidence in their expertise have led Computer Quest to expand into cloud computing technologies, managed services and custom tailored programs to meet the demands of their clients. The transition from the break/fix business model to the management model seemed like a natural evolution.



Among Computer Quest's services are the following:



- Remote tech management

- Backup solutions & virus protection

- Hardware problem diagnosis and repair

- Virus and spyware removal

- Network installation and troubleshooting



Remote management of computer services are in high demand. The vast majority of companies prefer to outsource their IT repair services and remote management allows for quick access and repair of most computer and network issues. Remote management of computer repair services are cost effective and provide for typically faster resolution of problems requiring computer repair.



They offer residential and business services and for start-ups and small businesses that can't afford an IT department. Computer Quest can take the place of a full IT department at a fraction of the cost. They stress that they do not outsource services and all of their tech support representatives are actual computer nerds and native English speakers in the U.S.A.



Computer Quests wants everyone in entire United States to know that their highly skilled IT and development team is dedicated to all their customers, whether residential or commercial. All their managed services team is US-based, dedicated to assisting their customers with the utmost care. They also point out that providing remote management of computer services reduces Computer Quest's carbon footprint as large portion of their repairs are now performed remotely, virtually eliminating the need to consume fossil fuels by sending someone on site to perform a repair.



About Computer Quest

Located in Kailua-Kona, HI Computer Quest provides computer repair services on a large and small-scale. They have been in business since 2007.



CONTACT

Computer Quest

Bruce Young

Bruce@ecoay.com

808-365-9200