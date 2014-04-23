Thousands of Removable Wall Stickers Are Now Available at Wall Sticker Outlet

Holbrook, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Wall Sticker Outlet Company offers colorful home wall decals that can perfectly fit kitchens, living room, bedrooms, children rooms and all other premises in the house. Thousands of fantastic removable wall stickers of various themes are available, so that customers may choose their favorite based on their taste and preferences. Adding a fantastic nuance that will make their room different is possible now with Wall Sticker Outlet.



Wall Sticker Outlet provides people with the most recent removable wall stickers that can decorate every home, office, work place or school. The company has made a huge collection of home wall decals as a result of their partnership with all major vendors in this industry, so there are thousands of options available for wall decoration. They are proud to offer their clients the largest online collection of wall murals, stick and peel decals, borders, customized stick and peel murals, growth charts, canvas wall art, wallpaper and mirrors. The customers will surely find the perfect match among more than 6000 items to customize their rooms the way they like.



The company stocks inventory in NY warehouse to ensure that all in-stock items are shipped worldwide the very next business day after the order is made, so the clients do not have to wait long before they get their favorite home wall decal. Free shipping is offered to the customers who live everywhere in the United States.



If a custom item is ordered, it will take a bit more time for the company to ship it. The company’s customer care department is always available for questions and ready to help with their professional assistance and consultation.



Removable wall decals help people add an unique atmosphere to their living spaces creating interesting designs. There are multiple decoration options with pictures, images and graphics added to smooth and clear surfaces. They can be easily repositioned and fixed with no residual wall damage. In addition, furniture, windows and different glass objects can also be decorated with these removable wall stickers.



Home wall decals are printed images made of strong and vivid colors on vinyl sheets. Customers can easily design their houses the way they like by pulling the paper backing off the stickers. This is the most affordable way to make an interior decoration, adding all favorite nuances to the home atmosphere.



Wall Sticker Outlet Company offers customized wall stickers that are made with the theme, shape, size and colors, chosen by their customers. These wall decals can perfectly match particular space and allow relocation when change is necessary. The whole environment in the living spaces becomes warmer, comfortable and lighter with colorful home wall decals offered by Wall Sticker Outlet.



People who would like to decorate their houses with colorful home wall decals to add personal atmosphere in their living spaces, can take a look at the largest online collection that Wall Sticker Outlet provides at http://www.wallstickeroutlet.com.



About Wall Sticker Outlet

Wall Sticker Outlet is proud to help people decorate their houses worldwide with colorful, attractive and fully-removable wall decals. The company ships worldwide and offers free shipping everywhere in the United States.