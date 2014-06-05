Bondi Removals Announces Hassle-Free Service of Furniture Removal in Sydney at Affordable Prices

Vaucluse, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Bondi Removals announces thier impeccable furniture removal in Sydney at the best prices possible. The company is well-known for their quality service which is always on time. They offer outstanding furniture removal and storage services, both at the local and interstate level, to make things simpler for the customers. They offer value-added packing services so that the belongings remain absolutely safe. They further provide supply boxes and other packing materials. They operate actively to all eastern Sydney suburbs, such as Vauclus and Randwick.



Elaborating the services of Bondi Removals, one of their representatives stated, “Having a Sydney removalists with a great reputation and reasonable rates will help you enjoy a hassle-free move. Whether planning a commercial, domestic, or interstate move, Bondi Removals and Taxi Trucks is the leading provider of removalist services. With a reputation of offering the highest level of professionalism without compromising on affordability, you can find the services you need at Bondi Removals. From start to finish, you will find friendly professionals that will meet your every need.”



Bondi Removals is a top-notch removalist Sydney and has established goodwill among its customers and also its stakeholders. Being drawn the name of a reputed company, Bondi Removals is a name which can be trusted completely for all kinds of removal services. They offer hassle-free service which is coupled with complete affordability.



About Bondi Removals

Bondi Removals has always had a sense of family since its inception. It prides itself on keeping its workforce happy in the family atmosphere. This has proved to be successful and has created what they believe to be one of the best relocation services in the Sydney area. The Sydney removalist with a great reputation and reasonable rates will help to enjoy a hassle-free move. Whether planning a commercial, domestic, or interstate move, Bondi Removals and Taxi Trucks is the leading provider of removalist services. With a long reputation of offering the highest level of professionalism without compromising on affordability, one can find the services they need at Bondi Removals.



For more information, please visit- http://bondiremovals.com.au/



Contact Details

109 Blair Street, North Bondi

Tel: (02) 9365 5535