Removals and Storage Company Makes Environment Friendly Improvements Through Investments in 3 Purpose Built Removals Roadtrains

Malaga, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Matthew James Removals & Storage SL a reputable removals, storage and moving specialists have recently announced the addition of their 3 purpose built removals roadtrains to their fleet of specialist vehicles. The Company offers removal services from Spain to the UK including professional local removals in Mijas Costa and the surrounding areas as well as Soto Grande, Marbella Removals, Estepona Removals and Benalmadena Removals.



Recently Matthew James Removals & Storage SL has invested £600,000 in the 3 purpose built removals roadtrains. These vehicles are Euro 6 and meet the latest emissions standards. Furthermore, with no empty running of the company’s vehicles Matthew James Removals & Storage SL has managed to drastically reduce their carbon footprint. The new vehicles will be used to service the company’s regular work of removals to Spain and from Spain to the UK.



The team at Matthew James Removals & Storage SL understands the stress people go through when they consider moving a business or their home to another place and therefore their fundament aim is to ensure that their customers are at ease when they choose to do business with Matthew James. With over 30 years of removals and storage experience, sound knowledge, dedicated team and specialist vehicle the company is able to provide services that remain unmatched by other companies.



The company has depots in London, Madrid, Barcelona and the Costa del Sol and also covers other European destinations and worldwide shipping via sea and air. Andy Brien the Spanish Operations Manager at Matthew James Removals Spain realizes how important it is to make the moving process as smooth and easy as possible for their clients, Andy affirms:



“Our professional Spanish removals team will be on hand from start to finish helping you move as easy as possible. We have been moving people from Spain and the UK for over 30yrs so you can rely on us to ensure you have a stress free day.”



Over 3 decades of providing services in UK and around Europe has allowed the company to accumulate extensive knowledge of the business and the needs of the different types of customers. Matthew James Removals & Storage SL believes provision of good quality services and the customer should always be top priority. The company is a proud member of various trade associations and has earned various awards with-in the transportation industry and strives hard to maintain a high customer satisfaction rate.



About Matthew James Removals & Storage

Matthew James Removals & Storage are specialists of removals from Spain to the UK as well as professional local removals in Mijas Costa and the surrounding areas including Soto Grande, Marbella Removals, Estepona Removals and Benalmadena Removals.



For more information please visit: http://www.matthewjamesremovalsspain.com/



Media Contact:



Matthew James Removals & Storage SL

Finca El Diseminado

Lomas Del Flamenco 20

29649. Mijas Costa,

Malaga Spain