Remove Duplicate Files Easily with the Help of Duplicate File Finder Application

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- USA - Media Freeware is a well-known software development company engaged in the creation of user-friendly solutions. This company has now come up with a unique, powerful and free application named Duplicate File Finder. This tool enables users to find as well as remove all unwanted or duplicate files.



The rich and advanced set of parameters of this application also functions as a Duplicate Photo Finder by eliminating all unnecessary images or photos from the PC. Users can specify the searching criteria by way of File Date Time, File Extension and File Name. The advanced additional search options provided in Free Duplicate File Finder can be utilized by professional users. A Filter Tab is given for the purpose of filtering various file types and making one’s job much easier.



The website says, “The main features of Free Duplicate File Finder are: Easy to use and great user interface, search and remove all duplicate files very fast and reliable, search files by name, date modified, size and much more.”



A number of advanced options are incorporated into Free Duplicate File Finder by Media Freeware. Users can define the search options like Include Hidden Files & Folders, File Size Range, File Modified Date Range and others for receiving the desired results. The scan times can be cut short with the help of Exclusions tab, as it excludes all predefined file paths and types from the process of scanning.



After the completion of search, users can remove all the selected duplicate files and can save the changes for future references. Download.com offers Duplicate File Finder application in the version 1.0 and file size 1.39MB.



To get more information about Free Duplicate File Finder, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Duplicate-File-Finder/3000-2018_4-75999380.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is committed to providing highly specialized software solutions and products to customers. The professional team of this software development company identifies the unique needs of customers and caters to their requirements.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: info@mediafreware.com

URL: www.mediafreeware.com