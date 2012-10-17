Remove FBI Moneypak Virus System Cleaner and System Progressive Protection with YooSecurity Services

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- YooSecurity Services recently announced detection and removal services for the latest malware FBI Moneypak Virus System Cleaner and System Progressive Protection. YooSecurity is a security brand of YooCare, which provides complete 24/7 online computer care services including virus and malware removal as well as a wide variety of services to fix PC problems and maintain a healthy computer.



With malware authors constantly updating and changing their titles every day, antivirus software programs often cannot keep up. YooCare and YooSecurity have recently updated their detection and removal services to Stop Online Piracy Automatic Protection System malware. They now provide services that detect and remove FBI Moneypak Virus System Cleaner and System Progressive Protection among a host of other new viruses and malware.



“The ‘Stop Online Piracy Automatic Protection System’ scams like the FBI Moneypak Virus System Cleaner will lock a user’s computer, claim they have violated the federal law and requires them to pay a fine of 200 dollars by Greendot Moneypak code to unlock the computer,” said a YooSecurity expert. “While most antivirus programs have not updated their virus database to guard against these threats, we now offer services to detect and remove Federal Bureau Investigation Moneypak malware as well as providing information on how users can remove them independently.”



In addition to detection and removal services, YooCare also provides YooSecurity virus and malware removal guides that have been updated to provide removal instructions on the latest malware threats. This includes the System Progressive Protection malware that pretends to be antivirus software that blocks its victims from accessing any other application on an infected machine. Other guides include removal of the Ukash series malware threat that attempts to force PC users to transfer money as a solution to a ransom.



The YooCare online service blog is constantly updated and expanded with their learning series articles to take users through the process of removing virus and malware threats from their computer step by step. Additional new articles include removal of the Babylon Toolbar and “Search the web (Babylon)” browser redirect, Security Shield 2012, File Recovery, Data Recovery, and the S.M.A.R.T HDD Repair and Check malware removal guides.



YooCare.com is designed to provide consumers around the globe with online Malware/Virus Removal Service as well as online help and support with a host of other computer problems. These problems can be fixed remotely using their safe, fast, secure technology backed by expert technicians. YooCare Online PC Repair Service provides almost everything needed to cure computer problems and maintain perfect status.



With highly qualified, professionally trained and certified personal technology experts and YooSecurity.com technicians on constant standby, users can utilize their simple TeamViewer system to enable online repair of Windows PCs, MAC or mobile devices. Clients have access to Computer Tune-up & Optimization, Computer Diagnosis & Repair, Data Backup & Recovery and a wide variety of other services provided remotely online. YooCare has assisted more than 60,000 consumers with their computer issues to date. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com



About YooCare Inc.

YooCare provides complete online computer care services 24/7 to protect computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain computer health. The Colorado-based YooCare has service centers located in Korea and China with thousands of customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware & malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance.