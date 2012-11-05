Remove FBI Virus, ZeroAccess Virus and File Restore Virus with YooSecurity Services

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- YooSecurity, a security brand of the YooCare company, has just launched new services that will help eliminate the malicious FBI virus, Fire Restore virus and ZeroAccess virus from personal computers.



This trio of unpleasant computer viruses has been in the news a lot lately due to the significant way they can negatively impact PCs. For example, the ZeroAccess virus has proven to be tricky to detect and remove because it tends to stay well hidden on a computer’s drive. Once a computer has been infected with this virus, it will often download rogue security software, among other things. As a member of the Trojan Horse family of viruses, it adds malware onto computers and wreaks all sorts of havoc for computer users.



With the new services that are available through YooSecurity, employees from the company can effectively help people remove ZeroAccess virus, remove FBI virus, and many others from their PCs.



The System Progressive Protection virus is another malicious program that YooSecurity has detected and can remove from computers.



“It indicates your computer is at high risk by showing you there are 38 infections or WARNING! 38 infections found,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that this virus is a rogue Windows fake-antivirus program and a new variant member of Rogue.WinWebSec family.



“It is acting like most of other fake-AV programs like the prevalent spreadingLive Security Platinum, by hijacking your computer via fake scanning and alerts.”



Having a personal computer attacked by any of these viruses is a very stressful situation for most people. YooCare’s ‘round the clock online support provides consumers with the information they need to fix any computer issues and keep their systems running smoothly.



The friendly and knowledgeable team is available 24/7 to help people eradicate a wide assortment of other computer viruses. These include the Police Central e-crime Unit (PCeU) virus, Trojan:DOS/Alureon virus, Trojan:Win32/Sirefef virus, Trojan:Win64/Sirefef virus, ramnit virus, smitfraud-c.generi virus, MyStart by Incredibar browser hijack,win64.Zeroaccess.a virus, Win64/Patched.A virus and S.M.A.R.T Repair virus.



People who need help to remove System Progressive Protection virus, remove File Restore virus, remove S.M.A.R.T. virus and many more are welcome to contact YooCare at any time. In addition to virus, spyware and malware removal, the company also specializes in computer diagnosis and repair, printer troubleshooting, and computer tune-ups and optimization.



About YooCare

YooCare is a company that was founded in Colorado. The company also has service centers located in Korea and China. YooCare provides complete computer care services 24/7 online to protect their clients’ computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain their computers in a healthy status. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware and malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com