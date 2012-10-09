Remove Google Redirect Virus and Live Security Platinum Fake Anti-Virus with Updated YooCare Service

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- YooCare recently announced that they have made updates to their YooSecurity services to address Google Redirect Virus and Live Security Platinum fake antivirus removal. YooCare is the leading online subscription-based IT technical support service for home users and small businesses.



Browser hijacking—a type of online fraud which directs the browser requests to other suspicious or malicious websites—is increasing and becoming more sophisticated. The same holds true for Malware, Fake AV and Rogue Scamware malicious applications, which are made purposely to deceive users to buy into the fake functions. In order to help computer users stay free of these threats, YooCare.com recently upgraded their YooSecurity Services and user information.



“We have been receiving lots of customer help requests and consultation inquiries from various partners on how to remove Google redirect virus and fix browser redirect virus, and as these viruses and other malware threats have evolved, we have upgraded our services to stay one step ahead,” said a YooCare.com specialist.



With the authors of this type of malware updating and changing their titles every day, antivirus software programs have difficulty keeping up. YooCare expert services include Virus, Spyware & Malware removal with all of the latest viruses covered. “The techniques they employ are highly socially engineered and tested to be very effective, which is why we have updated our YooSecurity services to help users remove Live Security Platinum fake anti-virus and other malware from their computers,” said the specialist.



YooCare.com is designed to provide consumers around the globe with online Malware/Virus Removal Service as well as online help and support with a host of other computer problems. These problems can be fixed remotely using their safe, fast, secure technology backed by expert technicians. YooCare Online PC Repair Service provides almost everything needed to cure computer problems and maintain perfect status.



The YooCare repair process has been made as simple as possible for fixing Windows PCs, MAC or mobile devices online via TeamViewer 24/7. Clients have access to Computer Tune-up & Optimization, Computer Diagnosis & Repair, Data Backup & Recovery and a wide variety of other services provided remotely online.



Their highly qualified, professionally trained and certified personal technology experts and YooSecurity.com technicians are constantly standing by online in their help center to help solve any specific problem. With the expertise to save any computer, they have assisted more than 60,000 consumers with their computer issues to date.



YooCare constantly updates and expands their learning series articles to take users through the process of removing virus and malware threats from their computer step by step. They include virus and malware removal associated with XP Antispyware 2013, Vista Defender 2013, Vista Antispyware 2013, Win 7 Antispyware 2013 and Win 7 Defender 2013. Other Malware removal guides include Win 7 Home Security 2013, Vista Home security 2013, XP Home Security 2013, XP Defender 2013 and Win 7 Anti-Virus 2013. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com



About YooCare Inc.

YooCare provides complete online computer care services 24/7 to protect computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain computer health. The Colorado-based YooCare has service centers located in Korea and China with thousands of customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware & malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance.